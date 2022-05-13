XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $96.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 88.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.09. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 63.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.