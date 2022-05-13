Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives $412.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $412.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 482.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.4046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.