Ycash Trading 20.1% Lower This Week (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $204.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00316892 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00062924 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00072080 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,430,494 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

