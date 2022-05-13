Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Yellow’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS.
Shares of YELL opened at $3.76 on Friday. Yellow has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $193.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yellow by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 691,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yellow by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 1,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 321,323 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 755.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 218,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 897.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 222,691 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yellow (YELL)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.