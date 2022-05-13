Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Yellow’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS.

Shares of YELL opened at $3.76 on Friday. Yellow has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $193.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yellow by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 691,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yellow by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 1,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 321,323 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 755.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 218,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 897.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 222,691 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

