Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Lowered to $37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yelp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.14.

NYSE YELP opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Yelp by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Yelp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

