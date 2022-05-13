YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Cowen

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.38.

NYSE:YETI traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. YETI has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in YETI by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,551,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in YETI by 16.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 5.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in YETI by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

