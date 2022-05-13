Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,952. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

