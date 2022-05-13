Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enovix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Enovix reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovix will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enovix.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.44).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other Enovix news, Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,149. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Enovix has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.48.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enovix (ENVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.