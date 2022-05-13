Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.25). NovoCure posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,756. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

