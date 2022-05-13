Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Quipt Home Medical posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 148,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

QIPT traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.26. 833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,513. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

