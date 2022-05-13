Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Trupanion reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

In related news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $60,314,760.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,958 shares of company stock worth $2,236,447. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. 45,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average of $99.95.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.