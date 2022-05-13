Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Will Announce Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) to post $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $18.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Veritiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

VRTV stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $143.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.84. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

