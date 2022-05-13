Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals also reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. 2,438,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,957. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.