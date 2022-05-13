Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. 264,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $664.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Zumiez by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,269 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zumiez by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,617 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.