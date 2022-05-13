Zacks: Analysts Expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Post $0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 45,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,124. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.48%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

