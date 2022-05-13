Zacks: Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $208.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $208.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.20 million and the highest is $209.20 million. Avalara posted sales of $169.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $861.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $856.81 million to $870.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.81.

NYSE AVLR traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.41. 71,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.35. Avalara has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,225 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobam lifted its position in Avalara by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

