Zacks: Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) to announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.09. BOK Financial posted earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $8.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,579,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOKF traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.73. 109,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.03. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

