Zacks: Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

LIVN traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.29. 9,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,712. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $58.18 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

