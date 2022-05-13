Zacks: Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.45. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.77. 613,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,902. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

