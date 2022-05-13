Zacks: Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.00 Million

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) will post sales of $406.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.00 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $435.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

PLCE traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $640.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 117,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $5,291,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.