Zacks: Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.00 Million

Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) will post sales of $406.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.00 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $435.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

PLCE traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $640.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 117,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $5,291,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

