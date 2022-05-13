Zacks: Analysts Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Announce $1.46 EPS

Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Walmart reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.35. 270,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $405.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

