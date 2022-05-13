Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.94. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.29.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $16.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average is $183.82. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,968 shares of company stock valued at $38,613,470. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $155,157,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

