Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.03 Million

Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) will announce $489.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $489.56 million and the lowest is $488.49 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $445.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,053. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $93.63 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 101,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

