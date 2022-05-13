Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.32. 22,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.41 and a 200 day moving average of $163.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $131.96 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,275,000 after buying an additional 626,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after buying an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

