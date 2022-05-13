Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.72. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,223. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

