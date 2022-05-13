Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. UWM posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

UWMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of UWMC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 170,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $350.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in UWM by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UWM by 70.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 563,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 233,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

