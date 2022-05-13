Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.11 Million

Analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) to report sales of $722.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $743.90 million and the lowest is $708.40 million. Viasat posted sales of $595.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. 10,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,199. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.86 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $29,243,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,733,000 after acquiring an additional 554,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viasat by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viasat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Viasat by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 265,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 228,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

