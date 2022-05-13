Zacks: Brokerages Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to Post $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. NICE reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in NICE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in NICE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $12.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.86. 291,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,043. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

