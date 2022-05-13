Zacks: Brokerages Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.25). NovoCure posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

NVCR traded up $3.45 on Friday, reaching $64.19. 22,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 0.88. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $232.76.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $261,196.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 689.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $2,252,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

