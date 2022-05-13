Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 37.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 716.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $9,416,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.59. 3,789,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,064. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.