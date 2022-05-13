Zacks: Brokerages Expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 62.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 17,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group by 81.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

