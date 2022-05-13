Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of BBAI opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

