Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) to Sell

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPIR. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

Shares of SPIR opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth about $24,599,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,930,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth about $6,176,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,722,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

