Zacks Investment Research Lowers Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) to Sell

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRI. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Air Industries Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,242,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

