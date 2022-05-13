Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Cars.com alerts:

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cars.com has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $158.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.