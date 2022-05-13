Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KRON. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of KRON stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. 1,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,890. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 77.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 1,123,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after buying an additional 823,589 shares during the period. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,726,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

