Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TPC opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $479.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tutor Perini by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

