Zacks Investment Research Upgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

CRMT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.92.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $80.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

