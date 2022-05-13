Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to “Hold”

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYPLF. Panmure Gordon raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $$8.08 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

