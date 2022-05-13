Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

CERT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $17.43 on Monday. Certara has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $2,521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,766 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,266 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Certara by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Certara by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,505,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 416,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Certara by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,910,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,008,000 after purchasing an additional 346,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 838,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

