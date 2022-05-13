Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.73. 1,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,840. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.91. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Lumentum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lumentum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

