Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) to Hold

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,270. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.77. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,421,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,421,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $35,413.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 410,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,153 shares of company stock worth $863,332 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 305,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,525 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 285,067 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 51,922 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,633,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

