Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zalando from €90.00 ($94.74) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zalando from €88.00 ($92.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zalando from €92.00 ($96.84) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($106.32) to €96.50 ($101.58) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Shares of Zalando stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 86,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,838. Zalando has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

