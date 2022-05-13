Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

ZD stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,872. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $147.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.96.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,235,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $6,123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $27,134,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.