Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
ZD stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,872. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $147.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.96.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,235,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $6,123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $27,134,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ziff Davis (Get Rating)
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.