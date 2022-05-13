ZINC (ZINC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

ZINC (ZINC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZINC has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $13,764.05 and $3.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

