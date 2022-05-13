ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Cap Hits $4.33 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $185,725.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.70 or 0.00532989 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,758.75 or 2.06116443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 149,771,178 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.