-$0.09 EPS Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.02. Heritage Insurance posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRTG shares. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

HRTG stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.02. 270,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,710. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 358,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 151,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 147,468 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 112,331 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

