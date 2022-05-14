$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.16. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 495.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 47.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Venator Materials by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter.

VNTR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 199,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

