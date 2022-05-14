$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. WisdomTree Investments also posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $795.82 million, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 451.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

