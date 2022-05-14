-$0.11 EPS Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). MediWound reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on MediWound in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis lowered their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of MediWound stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.88. 46,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,877. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24. MediWound has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

